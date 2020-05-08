17 deaths and 663 new infections for SA as Covid-19 cases surge to 8895

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 8800 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and 17 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.

Mkhize said there were 663 new infections, taking the total cases to 8895, while there were also 17 more deaths, taking the death toll to 178.

The minister said the 17 new deaths came from:

Western Cape - 9 deaths

Eastern Cape - 3 deaths

Gauteng - 3 deaths

KZN - 2 deaths

The country is currently in Day 43 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.

On the last week of the level 5 lockdown, South Africa saw 1 694 new infections - between April 24 and April 30.

In the same period, there were 24 Covid-19 related deaths.

And as the country entered into the level 4 lockdown, the cases have not slowed, with 3248 cases and 75 deaths recorded in just 8 days between May 1 and May 8.

Mkhize said over 307 000 people had now been tested for the virus, with the last 15 000 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.