356 life sentences handed down to 266 sexual offence perpetrators in a year

Cape Town – The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) Detectives Component’s dedication and commitment in preventing, combating and investigating sexual offence-related crimes in South Africa has been lauded by the SAPS.

It said in a statement on Monday the successful prosecution and 356 life imprisonment sentences handed down to 266 sexual offences perpetrators in the past year bears testament to this.

'’While the conviction of 1 733 accused will not bring back those who died at the hands of their perpetrators or erase the memories that still haunt survivors of these crimes, these convictions are a step in the right direction in arresting such forms of criminality in society.

’’These convictions will ensure that sexual offences perpetrators will no longer roam the streets of South Africa freely, terrorising people on all levels of society, especially our children.’’

The Component was re-established in 2010 and boasts 176 units across the country, with nine Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Units.

'’These units comprise of dedicated members who more than often go beyond the call of duty in apprehending those responsible for sexual offences related crimes, and person directed crimes under the age of 18,’’ the SAPS said.

’’These detectives are also charged with the responsibility of investigating electronic media facilitated crimes such as online child sexual exploitation.

’’While its sole purpose and mandate is to ensure the effective, efficient prevention, investigation of FCS-related crimes, bringing closure to victims of GBV and their families remains at the heart of the unit’s existence.

'’More than often, your hard work and dedication in bringing these perpetrators to book, often goes unnoticed. The SAPS therefore takes this opportunity to remind each one of you of your relentless efforts by providing highlights per province of the year’s successes in the conviction of crimes perpetrated against women, children and vulnerable groups.

’’It is worth noting that the successes achieved would not have been possible without the participation, cooperation and assistance of Departments within the Criminal Justice System.

’’The Department of Social Development is hereby acknowledged for the role it played in counselling victims and as well as the placement of victims that were in need of shelter. The National Prosecuting Authority also ought to be appreciated for ensuring justice for the victims of crime by prosecuting without fear, favour and prejudice.

’’To the communities we serve, we hope that you recognise our efforts and endeavours in the fight against crime.’’

