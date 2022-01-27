4 100 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA on Thursdayat

Cape Town – The National Insitute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 4 100 new Covid-19 cases in the country on Thursday. “Today the institute reports 4 100 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 594 499,” NICD said

Nearly a third of the new cases were identified in Gauteng (1 170). Across the country, 38 912 Covid-19 tests were conducted the new figure represented a positivity rate of 10.5% when taking into account the number of cases recorded. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 160 deaths and of these, 34 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” NICD stated.

A total of 152 more patients were admitted to South Africa’s hospitals, yet the number of currently admitted patients continues to decrease on a daily basis. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: Monday: 6 387

Tuesday: 6 284

Wednesday: 6 035

Thursday: 5 886 Some 71 695 vaccines have been administered across the country in the past 24 hours. The majority of which was conducted in Gauteng (21 059), Western Cape (10 088) and KwaZulu-Natal (9 646).