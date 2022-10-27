5 times South Africans faced acts of terror

Durban - As authorities try to quell the situation in Sandton, Gauteng, after a terrorism scare on Wednesday, South Africans were reminded of yet another harsh reality they have to live with.
This, after a warning from the US Embassy came, indicating large gatherings in Sandton may be targeted by terrorists.
Story continues below Advertisement
With South African authorities monitoring the situation on the ground for any further developments, we take a look at five times South Africans were faced with acts of terror.
- The Thulsie Twins
- In the early 2000s a group of extremist Afrikaners called the Boeremag
- In September this year, The National Christian Resistance Movement leader Harry Johannes Knoesen, 63, was
Story continues below Advertisement
- In 2020,
Story continues below Advertisement
- One person was killed and 27 more injured after
IOL