51 more people die of Covid-19 taking SA’s death toll to 54 237

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 54 237 on Tuesday night.

This, after 51 more people succumbed to the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Health’s daily update on deaths and new Covid-19 infections, the cumulative number of Covi-19 cases identified in South Africa stood at 1 577 200.

The number of tests conducted as of Tuesday was 10 567 593 with 21 776 tests conducted since the last report on Monday.

Of the 51 new deaths, the Eastern Cape accounted for 6, the Free State 3, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and the Western Cape 11.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in the statement.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 502 986, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

