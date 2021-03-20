66 000 more doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine touches down in South Africa

Durban - Sixty-six thousand more doses of the Johson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in South Africa on Saturday.

The latest batch of vaccines landed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport on Saturday morning from Europe and was whisked away by heavily armed police to a storage facility.

The arrival comes in the wake of Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize revealing on Friday that more than 180 000 frontline workers in South Africa had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mkhize announced that 182 983 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the country kicked off its vaccine roll-out plan last month

On Friday, the World Health Organization reported that more than 120 million cases of Covid-19 and more than two million deaths have been recorded globally.