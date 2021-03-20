66 000 more doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine touches down in South Africa
Durban - Sixty-six thousand more doses of the Johson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in South Africa on Saturday.
The latest batch of vaccines landed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport on Saturday morning from Europe and was whisked away by heavily armed police to a storage facility.
The arrival comes in the wake of Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize revealing on Friday that more than 180 000 frontline workers in South Africa had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Mkhize announced that 182 983 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the country kicked off its vaccine roll-out plan last month
On Friday, the World Health Organization reported that more than 120 million cases of Covid-19 and more than two million deaths have been recorded globally.
WHO said vaccination remains a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death and to control the pandemic.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had secured enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to administer 43 million jabs by the end of 2021.
He said the government has secured 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is in the process of securing 12 million vaccine doses from Covax.
