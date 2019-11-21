RUSTENBURG - The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) called on livestock owners and farmers to assist in speedily clamping down on the spread of the foot-and-mouth disease in South Africa.
"This, in Afasa's view, can be done by fully complying with the recommendations made by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development and the livestock industry," chairman Neo Masithela said.
"The department called for farmers and livestock owners that all parties transacting with cloven-hoofed animals should observe the utmost caution and advised that all gatherings of animals from more than one source, including auctions, livestock shows, and speculative transactions, should be discouraged until the exact situation is known."
He said the further spread of the disease could be detrimental to the industry and have a negative socio-economic impact on those directly affected, especially rural livestock owners who depend on livestock for income.
He added that in 2011, the foot and mouth disease outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal's Umkhanyakude district cost the country R4 billion in revenue following a ban on SA exports.