Pretoria - Gauteng Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara has welcomed Air China back to South Africa, as the Chinese airline resumes its weekly flights to OR Tambo International Airport. The airline’s last flights to South Africa were before the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected direct flights between the two friendly nations.

“The Beijing-Shenzhen-Johannesburg three times per week service is significant because it is back to its pre-Covid schedule after three years. More importantly, the flights will also restore the economic ties that benefited from the flights between the two cities,” said Motara. The provincial government said China was one of Gauteng’s important markets for trade, investment and business, and leisure visitors. An Air China Airbus 3030-200. File Picture Before the Covid-19 pandemic, visitor numbers from the Asian economic powerhouse were at 120 000.

South Africa is one of the first 20 markets China has re-opened after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Airports Company South Africa estimates that every long-haul air service potentially supports 3 000 direct and indirect jobs with a 10% increase in passenger volumes, resulting in 2% economic growth. Gauteng’s Department of Economic Development said the re-establishment of the flights between China and South Africa was also significant because it was happening four months before South Africa hosted the 2023 BRICS Summit, set to take place in August.

“China and South Africa have a long history that has benefited both countries in areas such as business, education, health care, arts and culture, and tourism. In January we celebrated 25 years of diplomatic ties,” said Motara. “We hope that the flights will also translate to more economic opportunities, especially for young entrepreneurs.” The Air China Airbus 350 accommodates 300-350 passengers. In addition, China is South Africa’s largest trading partner with 9.7% of total exports going to the Asian giant.

In January, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong was joined by several government officials, including former president Kgalema Motlanthe, as he hosted the Chinese New Year celebrations during annual festivities also known as the Spring Festival. In his keynote address, the Chinese diplomat said his country was ready to work with South Africa to implement the important consensus between the two heads of state, to further enhance mutual trust, deepen pragmatic co-operation, promote people-to-people links, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and international justice. Trade volumes between South Africa and China in 2022 reached $56.7 billion, up by 5%, “against headwinds” and reached a record high in recent years, according to the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria.

China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 years in a row and South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 13 years in a row. “At the 5th China International Import Expo, South African companies delivered a great performance. They achieved an intended turnover of nearly $100 million, which is 1.5 times over last year,” said Chen. “The investment co-operation between our two sides has also shown great momentum. Chinese companies have invested over $25 billion in South Africa and hundreds of Chinese firms took part in South Africa’s 4th Investment Conference.”