NewsSouth Africa
Surfers protest at Blouberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, May 5, 20020 demanding that they be allowed to practice their sport. The government lifted some restrictions from last Friday as a lockdown continued in an attempt to contain the spread coronavirus cases but kept beaches and national parks closed. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Surfers protest at Blouberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, May 5, 20020 demanding that they be allowed to practice their sport. The government lifted some restrictions from last Friday as a lockdown continued in an attempt to contain the spread coronavirus cases but kept beaches and national parks closed. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Almost 4000 recoveries for South Africa, says Health Minister

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 9h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 3 953 South Africans have now recovered from the Covid-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 180 people in the country so far. 

This means that 800 more people have recovered from the virus since the last recoveries update on Thursday night. 

Mkhize did not provide a province by province breakdown of the latest recoveries on Saturday when he announced more than 500 new infections and 8 more coronavirus related deaths in the country. 

On average, it takes 14 days for an infected patient to rid themselves of the virus. 

As of Thursday, the most recoveries were in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, the province’s which also have the most cases in the country. 

LATEST BREAKDOWN

Recoveries

Active Cases

Total Cases

Total Deaths

South Africa

3983

5251

9420

186

Western Cape

N/D

4809

95

Gauteng

N/D

1910

18

KZN

N/D

1308

43

Eastern Cape

N/D

1078

18

Free State

N/D

134

6

Mpumalanga

N/D

61

0

Limpopo

N/D

51

3

N West

N/D

41

0

N Cape

N/D

28

0

N/D = Not Disclosed 

South Africa has now conducted more than 324 000 Covid-19 tests and 16 000 tests in the past 24 hours, said Mkhize. 

IOL 

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles