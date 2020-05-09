Almost 4000 recoveries for South Africa, says Health Minister

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 3 953 South Africans have now recovered from the Covid-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 180 people in the country so far.

This means that 800 more people have recovered from the virus since the last recoveries update on Thursday night.

Mkhize did not provide a province by province breakdown of the latest recoveries on Saturday when he announced more than 500 new infections and 8 more coronavirus related deaths in the country.

On average, it takes 14 days for an infected patient to rid themselves of the virus.

As of Thursday, the most recoveries were in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, the province’s which also have the most cases in the country.

LATEST BREAKDOWN



Recoveries Active Cases Total Cases Total Deaths South Africa 3983 5251 9420 186 Western Cape N/D

4809 95 Gauteng N/D

1910 18 KZN N/D

1308 43 Eastern Cape N/D

1078 18 Free State N/D

134 6 Mpumalanga N/D

61 0 Limpopo N/D

51 3 N West N/D

41 0 N Cape N/D

28 0

N/D = Not Disclosed

South Africa has now conducted more than 324 000 Covid-19 tests and 16 000 tests in the past 24 hours, said Mkhize.

IOL