ANC bigwigs, ministers and academia analyse 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China which has just concluded

Pretoria – South African political heavyweights, government officials, academics and Cabinet ministers are in the line-up to attend the Chinese Embassy in South Africa’s “High-Level Dialogue on the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to be hosted in Pretoria. An advisory seen by IOL shows that Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, will deliver the keynote address at the event to be held in Pretoria today (Thursday).

Invited guests, including ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile; Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu; Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga; and, ANC national executive committee member Mathole Motshekga will deliver speeches. The event will also receive additional presentations by Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi; Ambassador Anil Sooklal, the Ambassador-at-Large: Asia and BRICS in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation; and, Dr David Monyae, director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong with several Cabinet ministers and former president Kgalema Motlanthe in Pretoria. l FILE “The year 2022 is also of great significance in the political life of South Africa. In December, the ANC will hold its 55th national conference,” the advisory added.

“It is all the more important for China and South Africa to enhance the exchange of governance experience, explore ways to jointly advance bilateral relations and achieve mutual benefit and common development.” China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. In 2021, the total trade volume between China and South Africa reached US$54.35bn, with a year-on-year growth of 50.75%, of which China's imports from South Africa reached US$33.23bn, up by 59.65% year-on-year. Earlier this week, Chinese President and general secretary of the CPC, Xi Jinping, was confirmed as leader of vast Asian nation for a historic third term in office, cementing his position as China’s most influential leader since Mao Zedong – the founding father of the Asian giant.

