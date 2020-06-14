ANC mourns passing of Cape Town activist Ma Fraser

Cape Town - The African National Congress said on Sunday that it was saddened by the death of Ma Cynthia Fraser.

The activist, who was affectionately known as Ma Fraser, died in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ma Fraser was born on December 7 1934 in Elsies River, Cape Town. She was the first born of Joseph and Mabel Pinto’s 11 children. She got into political activism at an early age by handing out the New Age, the Spark and its subsequent successors newspapers in the Klipfontein community on behalf of her trade union mother. "Her activism continued through to her involvement in the fight against the injustices facing all South Africans, where she was an active participant in underground structures of the African National Congress (ANC) prior to its unbanning in 1990.

"Ma Fraser provided support alongside her husband Arthur to many ANC cadres who were arrested and appeared in court during the 1980s. Spending countless hours attending court cases in the Western Cape high court, providing moral support. In addition, Ma’ Fraser also provide support for Operation Vula, where she was known as ‘Mother’.



"Beyond her political activism Ma Fraser also served as an active member of the ANC’s Bellville South branch and regional structures in the Western Cape post its unbanning in 1990," the party said.

According to the ANC, Ma Fraser also partook in community initiatives in the marginalized communities across Cape Town, including Mitchell’s Plain, Parkwood, Langa, Grassy Park, Manenberg and the Cape Flats.

Her activities, the party said, included rehabilitation and upliftment programmes at Pollsmoor Correctional services where she worked on programmes to re-integrate previous offenders into society.

"This involvement was over and above her contribution in many activities of the Methodist Church of South Africa including the Women’s Association.



"Ma Fraser is survived by her children Geraldine, Deborah, Arthur, Barry, Erica and Envir; grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as the extended Pinto, Braaf & Fraser families."