Another death hits Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Durban – The Zulu monarch in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the passing away of another senior royal member within a space of a month.

This follows the passing away of Prince Mandla Zulu, one of the half-brothers of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away late on Wednesday. The cause of his death was not publicly communicated.

Prince Mandla, the son of King Solomon (eYibindini Royal House), was also a national executive member of the IFP. The party said it was also in mourning in honour of one its longest-serving and loyal party members.

The royal spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, confirmed the death of the prince and that he was one of the half-brothers to the Zulu king.

“Yes, he passed away and he was one of the royal princes from eYibindini royal house, a house of King Solomon,” the spokesperson told Independent Media on Thursday.