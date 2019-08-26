AP reporter Darlene Superville. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - It doesn't rain but pours for Associated Press Darlene Superville whose Ramaphosa gaffe on Twitter seems to have gone from bad to worse and in turn making her the laughing stock of South Africans.

Ma'am, where do you see Cyril Ramaphosa here? So you gonna just call every black hand and black face you see at the #G7Summit, Cyril Ramaphosa?🙄 — Eazy-Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) August 26, 2019

Superville, who is currently in France reporting on the G7 summit, first came to the attention of South Africans when she tweeted a picture of president Cyril Ramaphosa alongside other world leaders. While she mentioned the other leaders in her tweet and even tagged them, she referred to Ramaphosa as "one unidentified leader".

South African severely slammed her for not knowing who Ramaphosa is, going as far as questioning her abilities as a journalist.





However, in what could be seen as a way to redeem herself, Superville posted another picture of world leaders and mentioned that Ramaphosa in it and also tagged him. In the picture is French president Emmanuel Macron, Indian president Narenda Modi, Justin Trudeau of Canada as well as Angela Merkel of Germany.

Where is @CyrilRamaphosa in this picture? Are you gonna tag him in every picture you post- just in case😂😂😂? — Sinethemba Nkonzombi (@Sine_Nkonzombi) August 26, 2019

However, only a brown hand, can be seen in the picture and that led to more criticism Superville's way with people asking where Ramaphosa is as he is nowhere in the picture.

One Twitter used @Gracita20 asked Superville: "So what now? You will mention President Ramaphosa each time you post a pics of world leaders just to make sure that you don't miss him?"

Others, however, said Superville must be trolling South Africans as there was no other way to explain her actions.

What is actually wrong with this Superville woman??? — Mallah Tabot (@MallahTabot) August 26, 2019

Despite the backlash, Superville did not respond to anyone.