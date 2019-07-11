Are you studying, or recently graduated, and aiming for a career in aerospace? Now’s your chance. File picture: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Cape Town – Are you studying, or recently graduated, and aiming for a career in aerospace? Now’s your chance, with a fully-paid, six-month opportunity in Boeing’s coveted International Business Intern Program (IBIP) in the United States. Launched in 2012, IBIP gives valuable exposure to Boeing’s latest advances in business and technology. It offers hands-on experience of a variety of disciplines including finance, project management, strategy and marketing analysis, supply-chain management, and business operations. The programme will be based in Seattle, Washington.

“IBIP is a valuable opportunity and a superb bridge to the working world,” says J Miguel Santos, Managing Director for Sub-Sahara Africa of Boeing International and Director of International Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Africa.

“IBIP helps ensure a robust talent pipeline for the industry and it’s a splendid opportunity for the interns to get exposure and experience at the world’s largest aerospace company,” says Santos.

Minimum requirements

You must be currently enrolled or have graduated no earlier than January 16, 2019 from a foreign undergraduate or graduate business related degree programme.

Available to work full-time in Seattle from January 2020 to July 2020.

Business major or proven business experience in business, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, human resources, marketing, strategy, management, information systems, etc.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

High academic achievement.

Leadership & teamwork skills.

Process

Entries close on August 6.

Candidates will be interviewed in August and September, and the internships start on January 17.

Link to apply: https://jobs.boeing.com/job/everett/international-business-internship-program/185/12395562

* Click here for a video on the programme