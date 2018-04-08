Top Maths and Science Grade 12 pupils as well as post-graduate Engineering, Science and Accounting students have just weeks left to apply for a bursary from Sasol. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg – Top Mathematics and Science Grade 12 pupils as well as post-graduate Engineering, Science and Accounting students have just weeks left to apply for an all-inclusive bursary from Sasol.

The deadline for applications for a Sasol bursary to study Engineering, Science and Accounting in 2019 is April 30.

The energy and chemical company is looking for pupils who want to study towards a B Eng or BSc Eng in various engineering disciplines, BSc in Chemistry and Accounting (CA route), or pupils interested in studying Instrumentation, Mining Survey and Mechanical or Electrical Engineering at a university of technology.

Applicants need to obtain 70% for Maths, 70% for Science and 60% for English to be considered.

The bursary for undergrads includes:

100% of university tuition fees, registration fees and exam fees

Accommodation subsidy

Food money

R12 000 for books and pocket money

Postgraduate students receive a monthly allowance of R10 000 for up to 24 months while they complete a Master’s Degree and up to 36 months for a PhD.

Sasol bursary recipients have the opportunity to do paid vacation work during the holidays and to be part of the company’s Graduate Development Programme once they complete their studies.

“Our bursary programme is our investment in South Africa’s future, with an emphasis on helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds to access tertiary education and on building the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills we need to grow our country’s economy,” said Monica Luwes, Manager of Graduate Centre at Sasol Corporate Bursary Services.

“Our bursars are not only given access to tertiary education but also the opportunity to start and succeed in their careers.”

Find out how to apply here: http://www.sasolbursaries.com

IOL

Like us on Facebook