As South Africans brace for a busy festive season, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cautioned beneficiaries to use their social grant money wisely and offered useful tips to protect their grant money from criminals.
The agency said the social grant payment is not meant for luxury life or to pay back loan sharks debt but ought to be used for basic needs. Sassa stressed that the social grant is "an intervention for poverty alleviation".
Sassa also issued tips for beneficiaries to help keep their money safe during the festive season.
These include: