Bird Flu: Spar is looking at importing eggs from Southern African countries

It looks like there may be hope for consumers on the horizon as retailer Spar is looking at importing eggs from several Southern African countries. According to Reuters, Spar is engaging with its private label suppliers and partners to secure stock.

The retailer is also "actively collaborating with bigger suppliers and exploring new opportunities to ensure a consistent egg supply and further reduce risk," Jacques Roets, divisional commodities manager for the Spar Group, said. "This diversification strategy includes discussions with several Southern African countries to potentially import eggs," Roets notes. Where to find the cheapest eggs Consumers can expect to pay almost R100 for a dozen eggs as prices are sky-rocketing due to the avian flu outbreak.

Currently, a number of retailers, including Woolworths and Pick n Pay, have been forced to ration eggs. As South Africans are turning to delivery services to get their eggs, IOL looked at the prices of eggs at various online delivery services. Checkers Sixty60

Checkers only stocks Nulaid. For a six-pack of its free-range eggs, expect to pay from R26 to R30. An 18-pack of jumbo eggs costs R70, and an 18-pack of extra-large eggs of the same brand costs R56. UberEats (Under groceries section) It is worth noting that groceries with UberEats usually cost a bit more in addition to the delivery fee.

Happy Range eggs go from R30 to R99 for a six-pack to an 18-pack, respectively. There are also cheaper options if there are supermarkets on the app. For these, you can expect to pay from R25. Pick n Pay Their cheapest eggs are the six-pack Eggs for Africa medium eggs at R20, their six-pack P n P large eggs at R23, and their six-pack P n P jumbo eggs at R28. The six-pack Humpty Dumpty jumbo eggs also costs R28.

Shoprite At Shoprite, you can find Nulaid and Solitaire brands. For a six-pack of free-range eggs, you can expect to pay less than R30. If you are looking to buy an 18-pack, the Solitaire large free-range eggs 18-pack is R70, and the Nulaid Premium Grade 1 free-range large eggs 18-pack is R75.

Woolworths Woolworths retailers have taken to rationing their egg produce, but you may still find eggs on Woolies Dash. Their cheapest is their Woolworths brand six pack mixed-size eggs, which costs R25. Their six-pack free-range large eggs costs R30, and their six-pack extra-large eggs stand at R40. Their six-pack Free-range jumbo eggs are a bit more pricey at R48.