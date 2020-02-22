JOB creation, a multi-billion rand investment, and the upliftment of female entrepreneurs were placed atop the list of priorities for MEC Nomusa Dube.

Dube is the provincial head of the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

At a press briefing on Friday in Durban, she said 800 jobs would be created through the construction of the Nyanza Light Metals pilot and demo chemical plant in Richards Bay.

“This was a R4, 5 billion investment and 300 permanent jobs would also be created once the plant was operational. This was possible with the assistance of Donovan Chimhandamba, CEO of Nyanza Light Metals, and the executive management team of Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone(IDZ).”

Speaking on economic growth and investment ease, Dube said bottlenecks such as multiple departments split into various locations and prolonged waiting times would become a thing of the past.

“KwaZulu-Natal’s InvestSA One Stop Shop located at our Trade Investment offices is aimed at ensuring business dealings become easier by the day. It offers prospective investors support services such as company registration, tax clearance, visa applications and all business registration requirements in one location. Our relationship with national departments ensures speed and efficiency in assisting potential investors.”

Turn around times for the issuing of environmental impact assessment reports would also be reduced.

She also announced that Durban was, for the second consecutive year, selected as the host city for the 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

Dube said the event was in partnership with Mastercard and would assist in the breaking of the “glass ceiling” that hinders most women.

“Through these events, we position KZN as a key destination for work and leisure while drawing in foreign investment. The summit is aimed to encourage women in leadership positions to support each other and transform the province, the country, and even the continent.”

It will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Complex in Durban on March 6.

The line-up included former first lady, Graça Machel; Naledi Pandor, South African Minister; internationally-renowned songbird Lira and Lebohang Lebogo, South Africa’s first female drone pilot.

The summit would be followed by the Forbes Woman Africa Awards and Gala Dinner which celebrates the continent’s most influential females.

Dube also addressed the issue of the South African Airways’ decision to cancel flights in and out of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The cancellation of flights prevents the flow of traffic in and out of the province, thus depriving us of incoming cash flow. It would be devastating to KZN’s economy, this matter of national importance.”

But on speaking on the environment she said the Council on Climate Change would launch in March.

“Last week Friday, we closed the nominations of the members. We want the council to assist provincial governments and municipalities forge partnerships with civil society, the business fraternity and communities at large. We want to marry both the business and the environmental sector.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE