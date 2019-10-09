Cape Town – A 4-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy who was travelling with his mother, Nokuphila Mtshali, when she was arrested at a Mauritius airport last month for allegedly smuggling drugs in her vagina has been returned to South Africa.
Patricia Gerber‚ of advocacy organisation Locked Up in a Foreign Country, said on Facebook on Tuesday: "I received awesome news today concerning the little one who was with his mother when she was arrested in Mauritius.
"Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation) in collaboration with Social Development and SAA brought the child of the girl in Mauritius safely home and he is now with his grandmother and family."
"A big thank you to Dirco, Social Development and SAA for bringing the little one safely home."
According to Lexpress, a news website in Mauritius, Mtshali was arrested at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport by officers from the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section of the Mauritius Revenue Authority.