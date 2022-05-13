Brace yourselves for Stage 2 load shedding – again

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has once again announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Friday until 10pm. It said this was due to the continuous constraints on the power system.

Eskom has been implementing the five-hour rolling blackouts all week. “The continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak will require the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding tonight. “Several generating units are expected to return to service starting this afternoon and through the weekend. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system with a view to adjusting the stage of load shedding accordingly,” it said.

The power utility said on that Wednesday afternoon a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service. However, it was still insufficient to suspend the implementation of load shedding, as a generation unit each at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden, and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs. “One generation unit at Kusile Power Station is expected to return to service this afternoon. We currently have 2 094MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 305MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand, and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks,” Eskom said. It has urged the public to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm.

