BUSA CEO Tanya Cohen

JOHANNESBURG - Tanya Cohen is stepping down as chief executive of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) after two-and-a-half years at the helm, the apex business organisation announced on Monday. BUSA said that after careful consideration and in consultation with the board, Cohen has been granted permission to take leave of her position six months before the conclusion of her contract to take a sabbatical ahead of her pursuing new opportunities.

Cohen said that she had had the extraordinary privilege of working with capable and committed people during her time with BUSA.

"I have accomplished what I set out to do: reposition BUSA as South Africa’s apex business organisation and a credible, strategic and critical partner to government and other social partners at Nedlac," Cohen said.

"So, this was an opportune time to bow out. I wish the board and the organisation well as they navigate the new dawn for the benefit of all South Africans."

The BUSA board said the organisation was in a strong position due to Cohen and her team’s tireless commitment.

"Tanya is an exceptionally capable leader who, during her tenure, has repositioned BUSA and built strategic relationships with government, organised labour and community," it said.

"She put together a capable and diverse team, of mostly women and young people, that will serve the organisation well into the future."

The board said that it would finalize interim arrangements to fill the CEO position within the next week.

African News Agency (ANA)