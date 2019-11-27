Bushiri urges government to take a stand against gender-based violence









Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has denounced the ongoing spate of gender-based violence in South Africa. Photo: Supplied. Johannesburg - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have thrown their weight behind the 16 Days of Activism campaign, currently underway nationwide. Bushiri said it is his heart’s desire to see the South African government taking a serious stand against the gender-based violence pandemic and to provide a safe environment for women and children, for them to feel free and not always ask themselves if they are the next victim. The religious leader also vowed to continue his support in the country as he has done so in the past when he embarked on several challenges facing the nation. The church meanwhile urged "every religious leader across the globe to take an hour, in this period, to pray for scourge of abuse against women and children". A few weeks ago the ECG gathered women and men during its Iron Men and Women on Fire Conference that were specifically tailored to address GBV issues.

The church also said it supported the government's aim to achieve the same objectives of putting an end to GBV, including:

- Expand accountability beyond the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster to include all government clusters and provinces.

- Combine technology, social media, the arts, journalism, religion, culture and customs, business and activism to draw attention to the many ways VAW&C affects the lives of all people in all communities around the world.

- Ensure mass mobilisation of all communities to promote collective responsibility in the fight to eradicate violence against women and children.

ECG has more than 75% of women and children in the church and as a result, the church has started a unit which helps with counseling for women, children as well as men who are experiencing abuse, (either sexual, mental and/or physical abuse).

"This is to support the victims and survivors of abuse by allowing them to speak about their ordeals and speak out against their perpetrators. They should not die in silence and should be afraid to speak," the church said.



