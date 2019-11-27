Johannesburg - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have thrown their weight behind the 16 Days of Activism campaign, currently underway nationwide.
Bushiri said it is his heart’s desire to see the South African government taking a serious stand against the gender-based violence pandemic and to provide a safe environment for women and children, for them to feel free and not always ask themselves if they are the next victim.
The religious leader also vowed to continue his support in the country as he has done so in the past when he embarked on several challenges facing the nation.
The church meanwhile urged "every religious leader across the globe to take an hour, in this period, to pray for scourge of abuse against women and children".
A few weeks ago the ECG gathered women and men during its Iron Men and Women on Fire Conference that were specifically tailored to address GBV issues.