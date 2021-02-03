Call for intervention to prevent shutdown of Greyhound, Citiliner

Cape Town – The DA has called on Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to engage Greyhound on the possible avenues in which the government can intervene in preventing the shutdown of the company’s operations. Unitrans Passenger, which employs more than 3 000 people across its passenger divisions, announced today that it would be closing its Greyhound and Citiliner operations on February 14. DA transport spokesperson Chris Hunsinger said in a statement on Wednesday this decision would have devastating consequences, with thousands more South Africans now facing unemployment. Greyhound has operated since 1984 and transported 804 293 passengers over 25 million kilometres of the road every year. Citiliner, which branched out from big brother Greyhound in 2005, transported over 500 000 passengers over 8 million kilometres in southern Africa every year. '’The closure of Greyhound and Citiliner will leave a massive gap in the affordable long-distance travel sector as thousands of South Africans and those living in our neighbouring countries have for decades relied on these services,“ said Hunsinger.

’’While there may be a variety of reasons for this decision by the Greyhound bus company, we must consider the impact of the government’s haphazard lockdown regulations – such as the closure of land borders, banning of interprovincial travel, failure to extend UIF TERS support during the extended lockdown, and the curfew – must have had on the company.

’’The DA has consistently requested relief for especially bus and tourist bus companies who have had little to no income during the extended lockdown. This, along with the heartless and persistent decision by government not to extend the validity of vehicles, has added to the financial woes of vehicle fleet owners.

’’The government therefore has a hand in this situation and should seek meaningful ways, that does not include a bailout, to assist as the company has for the past 37 years been providing an essential service to thousands of people in South Africa and the region.

Unitrans Passenger said in a further statement on Wednesday evening: “Declining passenger numbers and poor regulatory compliance in the bus passenger industry has resulted in both our brands - Greyhound and Citiliner - incurring significant losses for several years.

“The impact of Covid-19 regulations limiting inter-provincial travel and coach occupancy levels, and the closure of the Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders, have exacerbated the situation.

“The company values its loyal customer base and regrets the discontinuation of services. All tickets bought for services after February 15 will be fully refunded and information regarding that process will be communicated through social media platforms and the Greyhound call centre - 011 611 8000."

