Pretoria – International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor is in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on an official working visit which started on Monday and will be concluded on Wednesday. Pandor’s spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said the minister’s programme in Cameroon included a bilateral meeting set for today with her counterpart, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, the Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon.

“It is hoped that Minister Pandor’s visit to Cameroon will not only reinvigorate relations between the two countries but provide an opportune moment to institute a Joint Co-operation Commission (JCC), as provided for in the General Co-operation Agreement signed in September 2006,” said Ngqengelele. Pandor will also pay a courtesy call on Cameroonian President Paul Biya. Cameroonian President Paul Biya. File Picture While in Yaoundé, South Africa’s top diplomat will address and participate in the Roundtable Business Forum, which will be attended by the senior executives of South African businesses in Cameroon, and Cameroonian businesses.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor is on a three-day working visit to the Republic of Cameroon. Picture: Dirco/Twitter Dirco said South Africa and Cameroon had enjoyed full diplomatic relations since 1994. The Cameroon High Commission was opened in South Africa in 1998 and South Africa opened a High Commission in Yaoundé in 2003. “The two countries have a structured bilateral mechanism at the level of senior officials to discuss bilateral issues and co-operation,” the department said.