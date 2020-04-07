Children can now be moved between parents during lockdown, but...

Johannesburg - Parents who have co-parental rights to their children may now move children between them, an amendment signed by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu shows. But this will not be extended to all co-parenting parents, but only those who already have a court order agreement in place. The amendment to the national disaster state regulations came into effect on Tuesday when Zulu signed and published a Government Gazette. The amendment said that co-parents could transport children, provided that they were in possession of a court care order and that the child did not come into contact with any person who could be infected with the Covid-19 virus, or potentially infected. South Africa is on Day 12 of a 21-day lockdown. The country has more than 1700 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 13 deaths recorded.

Government has been calling on people to stay home in a bid to contain the spread of the virus which has claimed over 81 000 lives worldwide, infecting upwards of 1.4 million people.

“Movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities and rights or a caregiver, as defined in section 1(1) of the Children's Act,2005 (Act No. 38 of 2005), during the lockdown period, is prohibited.

“Except where arrangements are in place for a child to move from one parent to another, in terms of-

(aa) a court order; or (bb) where a parental responsibilities and rights agreement or parenting plan, registered with the family advocate, is in existence, provided that, in the household to which the child is to move, there is no person who is known to have come into contact with, or is reasonably suspected to have come into contact with, a person known to have contracted, or reasonably suspected to have contracted, Covid-19”.