JOHANNESBURG - Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has on Tuesday appealed to church leaders to pray for the release of Fees Must Fall student activist Kanya Cekeshe.
Cekeshe pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a fees protest in 2016 and was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property.
Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in prison and has been in the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg since 2017.
"We are aware that the Motsepe Foundation will convene a National Day of Prayer on 24 November 2019 at FNB Stadium, where religious leaders and their various denominations from across the country will gather to pray for the nation.
"We wish to make a special request to religious leaders that Cekeshe also be put in prayers," Makaneta said.