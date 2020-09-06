Clicks to trade as normal on Monday despite EFF threat

Johannesburg – Health and beauty retailer Clicks on Sunday advised that it would be trading as normal on Monday, September 7, despite the call by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for strike action and closure of stores.

“Clicks provides a much-needed healthcare service to South Africans and stores will not be closed. Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.

“Clicks has taken full accountability and apologised unreservedly for the advertisement published on its website and has taken immediate action to address all concerns,” the retailer said in a statement.

This after the EFF took to Twitter to mobilise its members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores across the country in a tweet as the store will not be shutting down voluntarily.

“If Clicks does not close, our members in all the branches will shut down all 880 Clicks outlets across the country from Monday 7 September 2020 to Friday, 11 September 2020,” the EFF was quoted as having said in a statement.