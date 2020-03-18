Comair stipulates how kulula passengers can change their travel plans

Cape Town – Comair is consolidating its flight operations according to demand and stipulated on Wednesday how it is accommodating its customers. With the coronavirus situation evolving in South Africa, Comair said in a statement it is experiencing very high call volumes and thanked customers for their patience and ongoing support. Comair said it understands that travel plans might change and it is accommodating customers as follows: All flight bookings can be managed online if you booked after March 13, 2020 for travel before May 17, 2020. No change of booking fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid). If you have booked before March 13, 2020, for travel before May 17, 2020, you have to contact the kulula.com or British Airways Contact Centre, 72 hours ahead of your flight. No change of booking fee will apply (there might be a fare difference that will need to be paid).

We do encourage customers to only phone the Contact Centre 72 hours before departure. You may also email the Contact Centre: British Airways (operated by Comair) – [email protected]; kulula.com - [email protected]

Please provide us with the following information in your email. Subject line: Your 6-digit booking reference – date change.

Content: Please provide us with your preferred future travel dates. This will help us manage contact centre volumes.

kulula.com customers who would like to cancel their flight will receive a Travel Bank Credit to the value of that flight, which can be used across the kulula.com network up to 12 months from the original date of departure.

Customers holding a ticket issued by British Airways (operated by Comair) will be entitled to put their ticket on hold, which can be rebooked across the British Airways (operated by Comair) network.

The credit will be valid for six or 12 months depending on the fare rule and is valid from the original date of departure.

Should customers wish to make use of this option, please email your request to British Airways (operated by Comair) – [email protected]ir.co.za; kulula.com - [email protected]

Please provide us with the following information in your email;

Subject Line: Your 6-digit Booking Reference – credit request

Content: Please provide us with the names of all travellers on the booking, flight details, along with the date of birth for the main traveller to which the credit will be assigned for future use.

The refund or rebooking/rerouting will only apply to tickets issued on or before March 31, 2020, for travel until May 17, 2020.

Customers holding tickets where other airline flights have been booked in conjunction with British Airways (operated by Comair) or kulula.com flights need to call the Contact Centre to find out what options are available to them.

Customers who have been booked as part of a group of 10 or more will be allowed to change their flights to another travel date and the change of booking fee will be waivered (only the fare difference will apply).

All refunds will be processed as per the fare rules. The travel period is valid until 17 May, 2020.

The refund or rebooking/rerouting will only apply to tickets issued on or before 31 March, 2020.

Customers holding a separate ticket with British Airways (operated by Comair) or kulula.com, connecting onto or from for an international flight, may be entitled to a full refund, or rebooking/rerouting, where the change of booking fee will be waived (a difference in fare may apply).

All requests must be directed to the original booking office. The travel period is valid until 17 May, 2020. The refund or rebooking/rerouting will only apply to tickets issued on or before 31 March, 2020.

Customers who are no-shows will forfeit the value of their tickets.