Community assaults East Rand man after body of lover is discovered under his bed
Johannesburg - Yet another woman has lost her life, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The decomposing body of an as yet unidentified Etwatwa woman was found under the man's bed over the past weekend.
It is not immediately clear when the woman was killed nor how she was killed, but the strong smell which came from her boyfriend's house led the community to investigate and the subsequent discovery of the woman's body under the bed.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said members of the Masiphumelele informal settlement community in Etwatwa were unsettled by the smell coming from the 40-year-old suspect's house on Saturday.
Unable to bear it anymore, they went looking for him as they wanted him to explain what the cause of the smell was.
"They found him and asked him about the smell coming from his house but he told them that what they were smelling was meat. However, the community forced him to go to his house and open it to see for themselves.
"Once they got into the house, the smell was so disgusting that they kept looking at where it was coming from. As they looked, they found the body of his girlfriend under the bed and it was already decomposing.
"They started assaulting him and police later rescued him from the community and then arrested him. He appeared in court on Monday," Makhubele said.
"As her body was decomposed, we will be waiting for postmortem results to indicate what the cause of death was. It's also not known when she was last seen alive and investigations will reveal that," Makhubele said.IOL