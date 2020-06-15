Community assaults East Rand man after body of lover is discovered under his bed

Johannesburg - Yet another woman has lost her life, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The decomposing body of an as yet unidentified Etwatwa woman was found under the man's bed over the past weekend.

It is not immediately clear when the woman was killed nor how she was killed, but the strong smell which came from her boyfriend's house led the community to investigate and the subsequent discovery of the woman's body under the bed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubele said members of the Masiphumelele informal settlement community in Etwatwa were unsettled by the smell coming from the 40-year-old suspect's house on Saturday.

Unable to bear it anymore, they went looking for him as they wanted him to explain what the cause of the smell was.

"They found him and asked him about the smell coming from his house but he told them that what they were smelling was meat. However, the community forced him to go to his house and open it to see for themselves.