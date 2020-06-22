Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA pass 100 000 mark

Johannesburg – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101 590, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday. Mkhize reported a further 61 Covid-19-related deaths – one from Limpopo, three from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from the Eastern Cape and 39 from the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 991. A total of 1 353 176 tests have been completed, of which 25 116 are new tests. The mortality rate stands at 2%, while there have been 53 444 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.6%.



Data supplied by the Department of Health





Meanwhile, South Africa's front-line doctors say their mental health has deteriorated in recent weeks, according to a survey conducted by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 32 000 health-care professionals in the country.

A total of 346 doctors took part in the survey on their psychological wellbeing. It found that a third of them felt their mental health was worse compared with two weeks ago.

MPS reported that 60% said they were concerned about the health of their families and friends, 54% were worried about finances and 42% about their own health. The survey also found 40% were worried about the health of their patients.