"Winning the grand prize in IOL's competition is very exciting because the prize will enable me to help ex-matriculants who aren't satisfied or confident with their final marks because I was one of them and I decided to enrol at a local ABET centre to rewrite the subjects I was not happy with," Kagiso said.





"I've been following IOL news on Facebook for over a year and came across their matric results competition to win prizes by simply signing up to receive results. When I found out that I won, I was over the moon.





"I won't have to struggle at university with assignments because of this laptop and I wish to help more matriculants who are not satisfied with their results but would like to do better and go to university. I'll be studying Economics or Business/Marketing Management.





"A big thank you to IOL news team, this was definitely a big saving from my stationery list and I do encourage matrics in 2018 to be on the look out this time next year."