Cape Town - Three lucky readers can step into their future in style after winning some great prizes in IOL's matric results sign-up competition.
The Step Into Your Future competition was open to matric pupils who signed up to get their senior certificate results via our Matric Results website.
The prizes were a Dell laptop and two vouchers from Jack Lemkus valued at R2 000 each.
Kagiso Letlhatlhe, from Kagiso on the West Rand, won the laptop.
"Winning the grand prize in IOL's competition is very exciting because the prize will enable me to help ex-matriculants who aren't satisfied or confident with their final marks because I was one of them and I decided to enrol at a local ABET centre to rewrite the subjects I was not happy with," Kagiso said.
"I've been following IOL news on Facebook for over a year and came across their matric results competition to win prizes by simply signing up to receive results. When I found out that I won, I was over the moon.
"I won't have to struggle at university with assignments because of this laptop and I wish to help more matriculants who are not satisfied with their results but would like to do better and go to university. I'll be studying Economics or Business/Marketing Management.
"A big thank you to IOL news team, this was definitely a big saving from my stationery list and I do encourage matrics in 2018 to be on the look out this time next year."
Mu’aaz Mangera, who attended Brebner High School in Bloemfontein and Tatum Hutanu-Cockcroft from Cape Town each won R2 000 in vouchers to spend on cool new sneakers and sports apparel from Jack Lemkus.
IOL