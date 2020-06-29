Covid-19 in Gauteng: 174 people dead, 1 332 now hospitalised

Johannesburg - The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 27 157, and so far the virus has killed 174 people, the provincial Department of Health said on Monday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stood at 1 332 as of Sunday, June 28 while 9 738 recoveries have been recorded.

Of the province's three metros, Joburg has the most cases, with 18 006 infections recorded and, of those, 12 548 are active.

The department also tracked down 28 317 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 18 087 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.

There are also 1 602 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.