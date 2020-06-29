NewsSouth Africa
Covid-19 in Gauteng: 174 people dead, 1 332 now hospitalised

By Botho Molosakwe Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 27 157, and so far the virus has killed 174 people, the provincial Department of Health said on Monday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stood at 1 332 as of Sunday, June 28  while 9 738 recoveries have been  recorded.

Of the province's three metros, Joburg has the most cases, with 18 006 infections recorded and, of those, 12 548 are active.

The department also tracked down 28 317 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 18 087 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.

There are also 1 602 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

36 895

174

9738

 27 157

Johannesburg

18 006

85

5458

 12 548

Ekurhuleni

7810

35

2151

 5 659

Tshwane

5769

21

1314

 4 445

West Rand 

2375

 15

680

 1 695

Sedibeng

1333

18

135

 1198

TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB 

Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.

City of Johannesburg: 12 548 active cases 

Out of Joburg's more than 12 500 active cases, the worst affected continue to be the Joburg South and inner-city region (Region F) with over 2 800 cases active, Soweto (Region D) with over 2 200 active cases and the area comprising Sandton and Alexandra (Region E), with just under 2 000 cases active. 

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1 065 estimated active cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 540 estimated active cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 610 estimated active cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 2 270 estimated active cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 980 estimated active cases

Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 2 820 estimated active cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 000 estimated active cases

Unallocated in Joburg: 353

City of Tshwane: 4 445 active cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  -  848 estimated active cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 192 estimated active cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 482 estimated active cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 985 estimated active cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 66 estimated active cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 751 estimated active cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 63 estimated active cases

Unallocated Tshwane cases: 68

Ekurhuleni: 5 659 active cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 551 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 524 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 1 075 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 553 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 1 357 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 597 estimated active cases

Unallocated Ekurhuleni active cases: 2

West Rand 1 695 active cases

Sedibeng 1 198 active cases 

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

IOL 
Covid-19

