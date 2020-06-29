Covid-19 in Gauteng: 174 people dead, 1 332 now hospitalised
Johannesburg - The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now stands at 27 157, and so far the virus has killed 174 people, the provincial Department of Health said on Monday.
The number of people hospitalised with the virus stood at 1 332 as of Sunday, June 28 while 9 738 recoveries have been recorded.
Of the province's three metros, Joburg has the most cases, with 18 006 infections recorded and, of those, 12 548 are active.
The department also tracked down 28 317 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 18 087 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.
There are also 1 602 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department has yet to allocate to the province's districts.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
36 895
|
174
|
9738
|27 157
|
Johannesburg
|
18 006
|
85
|
5458
|12 548
|
Ekurhuleni
|
7810
|
35
|
2151
|5 659
|
Tshwane
|
5769
|
21
|
1314
|4 445
|
West Rand
|
2375
|15
|
680
|1 695
|
Sedibeng
|
1333
|
18
|
135
|1198
TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB
Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.
City of Johannesburg: 12 548 active cases
Out of Joburg's more than 12 500 active cases, the worst affected continue to be the Joburg South and inner-city region (Region F) with over 2 800 cases active, Soweto (Region D) with over 2 200 active cases and the area comprising Sandton and Alexandra (Region E), with just under 2 000 cases active.
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 1 065 estimated active cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 540 estimated active cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 610 estimated active cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 2 270 estimated active cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 980 estimated active cases
Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 2 820 estimated active cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 000 estimated active cases
Unallocated in Joburg: 353
City of Tshwane: 4 445 active cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 848 estimated active cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 192 estimated active cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 482 estimated active cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 985 estimated active cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 66 estimated active cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 751 estimated active cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 63 estimated active cases
Unallocated Tshwane cases: 68
Ekurhuleni: 5 659 active cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 551 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 524 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 1 075 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 553 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 1 357 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 597 estimated active cases
Unallocated Ekurhuleni active cases: 2
West Rand 1 695 active cases
Sedibeng 1 198 active cases
