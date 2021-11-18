Covid-19 in SA: 40 deaths, 585 new infections

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded 585 new Covid-19 cases and 40 more deaths on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 585 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 927 499. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 40 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 555 to date. “A total of 19 032 662 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. According to the organisation, most new cases for Wednesday came from Gauteng province which accounted for 33% of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal which accounted for 18% of cases.