Covid-19 in SA: Significant increase as 23 884 test positive on Tuesday

Over 23 000 infected as 24 more die CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded a significant rise in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 23 884 new cases were reported by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

It said 68 437 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 23 884 new were confirmed to be Covid positive. The NICD also said an additional 24 more people had succumbed to Covid-19 related deaths. “This increase represents a 34.9% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Tuesday evening. NICD’s report on Tuesday illustrates a significant rise in infections compared to Monday.

On Monday, 13,992 new Covid-19 cases and 11 Covid-19 related deaths were reported by the NICD. Gauteng, which contributed 48% of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, has contributed 36% of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. According to Stats SA mid-year population estimates in July 2021, Gauteng is the most populated province in South Africa with nearly 16 million people and is the smallest province in terms of size. South Africa’s second most populated province is KwaZulu-Natal consists of more than 11.5 million people.

Breakdown of South Africa’s new 23 884 Covid-19 cases per province: Gauteng: 8 685

KwaZulu-Natal: 5 205

Western Cape: 3 180

Eastern Cape: 1 744

North West: 1 453

Free State: 1 409

Mpumalanga: 1 108

Limpopo: 767

Northern Cape: 333 Hospital admissions have increased by 599 in the last 24 hours, as public sector hospitals have 4 095 current admissions, while the private sector has 2 800. Furthermore, 102 395 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, with Gauteng leading in this department. Meanwhile, 35 596 vaccines have been administered in Gauteng on Tuesday - 60% of Gauteng’s vaccine administration has occurred in the province’s public sector.