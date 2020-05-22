Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 988 infections and 28 new deaths came from

Johannesburg - In the space of two weeks, confirmed Covid-19 cases and related deaths have tripled in the Western Cape province.

Two weeks ago, on May 7, the province had 3 994 confirmed cases and 79 deaths. Two weeks later, the province had 12 888 cases and 257 deaths, with daily infections well above 700 cases on a daily basis in the past week.

The Eastern Cape has the second fastest infection rate, and it had seen 929 cases and 18 deaths two weeks ago, more than double the cases at 2451, and the deaths had almost tripled, to 53.

From Friday’s 988 new cases, 88% of the new infections were from the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

The deaths came from the Western Cape, 22, Eastern Cape, 3, Gauteng, 2, and KZN, 1.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

______________ New Deaths__ New Cases__ Total Deaths__ Total Cases__ South Africa 28 988 397 20125 Western Cape 22 735 257 12888 Gauteng 2 68 27 2521 Eastern Cape 3 135 53 2459 KZN 1 42 46 1735 Free State 0 1 6 185 Limpopo 0 0 3 120 Mpumalanga 0 3 0 98 North West 0 3 1 80 Northern Cape 0 2 1 39

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 543 000 tests had been conducted since March, and just under 18000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

He expressed his condolences to the 28 people who had lost their lives, but also said the country now had just over 10 000 Covid-19 recoveries.

Since Monday, 102 people have now been killed by the coronavirus in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces. In the rest of the country, in the same period, 34 people have died.

This means, since Monday, 136 people have been killed by the virus, with the youngest being a premature newborn baby whose mother had been infected by the virus.

The country is currently in Day 57 of its national lockdown, which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

The country is expected to ease into level 3 lockdown in June.