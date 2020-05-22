NewsSouth Africa
People walk along the promenade in Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, May 22, 2020. Cape Town has become the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa and one of Africa’s hot spots. The province containing Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, and the capital, Pretoria, had been expected to be the country’s epicenter with its population density and poverty levels but Cape Town defied predictions with high levels of community transmission. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)
Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 988 infections and 28 new deaths came from

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - In the space of two weeks, confirmed Covid-19 cases and related deaths have tripled in the Western Cape province. 

Two weeks ago, on May 7, the province had 3 994 confirmed cases and 79 deaths. Two weeks later, the province had 12 888 cases and 257 deaths, with daily infections well above 700 cases on a daily basis in the past week.

The Eastern Cape has the second fastest infection rate, and it had seen 929 cases and 18 deaths two weeks ago, more than double the cases at 2451, and the deaths had almost tripled, to 53.

From Friday’s 988 new cases, 88% of the new infections were from the Western and Eastern Cape provinces. 

The deaths came from the Western Cape, 22, Eastern Cape, 3, Gauteng, 2, and KZN, 1.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

______________

New Deaths__

New Cases__

Total Deaths__

Total Cases__

South Africa

28

988

397

20125

Western Cape

22

735

257

12888

Gauteng

2

68

27

2521

Eastern Cape

3

135

53

2459

KZN

1

42

46

1735

Free State

0

1

6

185

Limpopo

0

0

3

120

Mpumalanga

0

3

0

98

North West

0

3

1

80

Northern Cape

0

2

1

39

 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 543 000 tests had been conducted since March, and just under 18000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. 

He expressed his condolences to the 28 people who had lost their lives, but also said the country now had just over 10 000 Covid-19 recoveries.

Since Monday, 102 people have now been killed by the coronavirus in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces. In the rest of the country, in the same period, 34 people have died. 

This means, since Monday, 136 people have been killed by the virus, with the youngest being a premature newborn baby whose mother had been infected by the virus.  

The country is currently in Day 57 of its national lockdown, which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus. 

The country is expected to ease into level 3 lockdown in June. 

IOL
Covid-19lockdown

