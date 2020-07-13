Covid-19 related deaths in SA increase to 4 172, over 11 000 new cases

Cape Town – A further 93 Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Monday – six from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from the Western Cape and 23 from the Eastern Cape – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

It brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the country to 4 172, he said in a statement.

With the number of infections countrywide increasing by 11 554, a total of 287 796 Covid-19 cases have been reported. The number of recoveries stand at 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624, with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report.

Data supplied by the Department of Health





Nearly one in nine people in the world are going hungry, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating already worsening trends this year, according to a United Nations report.

And the raging coronavirus pandemic has the potential to get far worse if all nations do not adhere to basic healthcare precautions, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday.