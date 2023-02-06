IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - February 6 Durban - In our top story, The ANC's Parliamentary caucus has welcomed party deputy president Paul Mashatile, second deputy secretary Maropene Ramokgopa and national executive committee members Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau as members of Parliament. This paves the way for the president to reshuffle his Cabinet in the next few days.

In a letter dated 5 February, issued by ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, the ANC Parliamentary caucus thanked four MPs, Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale and Matshidiso Mfikoe, who resigned to make way for the new MPs. Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet before Thursday when he delivers his State of The Nation Address (SONA). See more.

The ANC has declared another year of decisive action and called on members to dispel “lies” that it has failed the people of South Africa. On Sunday the governing party held its annual celebrations for the KwaZulu-Natal leg commemorating its establishment. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told supporters in Hammarsdale, Durban, their point of focus should be highlighting ANC government victories as opposed to infighting and greed. Mbalula highlighted unemployment, road infrastructure maintenance, provision of water as some of the key issues that need urgent intervention.

See more. And in the sports world, slain soccer prodigy Oshwin Andries, 19, died in his mother’s arms, his brother told IOL. Oshwin, a Stellenbosch FC midfielder, and SA under 20 captain was stabbed repeatedly after an argument.

His brother Lee-Irwin Andries said his mother was taking Oshwin to the hospital when he passed away in her arms. Lee-Irwin said his brother had dreams of one day playing in Spain’s La Liga. See more.