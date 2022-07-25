IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - July 25 Durban - In our top story, ( South Africa is an eventful country) ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday arrived at the Olive Convention Centre for the provincial elective conference and was accompanied into the venue by newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sboniso Duma and his leadership team. Ramaphosa was met with delegates singing 'Wenzeni uZuma?', meaning ‘What has Zuma done?’. The majority of the plenary joined in the singing.

Newly elected deputy chairperson Nomagagu Simelane called for delegates to sit so they could continue with the programme but delegates continued to sing. As Ramaphosa was seated, two members of the presidential protection unit stood behind him, while others were in close proximity. Read more here. Unemployed Western Cape residents are among thousands of applicants still waiting for payouts from the social relief distress grants (SRD) they had applied for and which were approved last year.

They were hoping to reach a million payments by the end of this week for payments from last week – this is little relief for those still waiting. SASSA said it was currently processing back payments for 2021. Western Cape spokesperson, Shivani Wahab, said around 750 000 beneficiaries had been paid so far. Spokesperson for civil society group, #PayTheGrants, Francina Nkosi, said a programme of action was being discussed and scheduled to take place in August.

Read more here. In the sports world, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar who was second. Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, was third. Belgium's Jasper Philipsen won the dash for the line on the cobbled Champs Elysees to take the iconic final stage victory.

The ecstatic Philipsen lifted his bike aloft at the finish line after taking his second win of this Tour, turning the page on his embarrassment of mistakenly celebrating on stage four, when he had in fact finished second. Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma teammates all crossed the line together in a line and cheering wildly. See more here.