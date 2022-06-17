IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 17 In our top stories: South Africans commemorate Youth Day and Gun-wielding man arrested for ‘kicking, stomping on teen' in Limpopo.

Story continues below Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa warns against youth unemployment, calls for youth to rally together. Ramaphosa has called on young people to rally together as they battle the current challenges. Ramaphosa said the youth remain affected by a number of challenges including poverty, unemployment and inequality. A teacher from an early childhood development centre believes children need to know about June 16, and how it changed the political landscape in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was after teachers from ECDs brought children to the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto on Thursday to mark June 16. ECD principal Nomsa Mthethwa, from Emseni Day Care Centre in Roodepoort, told IOL at the Hector Pieterson Memorial where they were gathered to celebrate Youth Day that it was important for them to teach children about June 16. Read more on this here.

Story continues below Advertisement

A man brandishing a firearm who was captured on video allegedly kicking and stomping on a teenager during an argument over salt seasoning in Groblersdal, Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday. The incident, outside a shop that sells hot food, allegedly happened on Wednesday evening — on the eve of Youth Day. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The suspect will appear before the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Friday facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm. Read more here. In the sports world, Stormers head coach John Dobson says it’s a privilege for him to coach against Jake White.

The Stormers will host the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm) after defeating Ulster and Leinster, respectively, in the semi-finals last week. The game is a clash between the two biggest rugby rivals in South Africa, and that alone makes this all-South African final special. Speaking about the magnitude of the game, Dobson said: “I was asked whether this is the biggest game of my coaching career and it is. For Jake White, it probably isn’t. He has coached and won a World Cup and has earned enormous respect. For me, it’s almost a privilege to coach against someone of his stature. He has coached all over the world.”