IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 10 Durban - In our top story, The authenticity of Murunwa Makwarela's clearance certificate used to show he's no longer under insolvency has come under sharp scrutiny. On Thursday, Makwarela moved retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane after handing over the document to city manager Johann Mettler showing that he had been rehabilitated from his debt.

Last week, Mettler informed the independent electoral commission that there was a vacancy in the city after discovering that the mayor was insolvent.By law, this made Makwarela unfit to serve in public office. However, just hours after his reinstatement to the mayoral seat on Thursday, the certificate emerged, with its details now under the microscope. Some in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition claim the paper looked forged.

They took issue with the case number, a stamp usually used by the court which is missing, and some of the official wording on the certificate. Read more. Four contract electricians were murdered in Cruywagen Park on Monday after they were attacked by the very community they were coming to help.

As such, the City of Ekurhuleni says fixing the electricity issues in the area will take much longer "because workers and contractors now fear for their lives". Members of the Cruywagen Park community complained on Thursday that there had been no electricity since Sunday. According to the City, at around 17:35 on Monday, a municipality electrician called for assistance from contractors in Sarel Hattingh Street in Klippoortjie, Germiston.

The City said it was unclear why the contractors were attacked. Read more. And in the sports world, There are valid arguments that Antonio Conte is a football genius but equally, there’s the belief he is a loose cannon.

The Italian seems to be losing the dressing room at Tottenham Hotspur with Richarlison publicly criticising his role in the team. Spurs have also not made progress from last season which will be of frustration to the former Inter Milan boss. Currently, it looks unlikely that Conte will remain in the Spurs dugout beyond the end of this season.

The following are some candidates that the club can consider should they need a new manager: Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Roberto Di Zerbi. Read more.