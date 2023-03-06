IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 6 Durban - In our top story, Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius might be released on parole soon. His parole hearing will be held on March 31, having been convicted of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in February 2013.

As in other parole hearings, this will also be a closed session. Tania Koen, the lawyer acting on behalf of Reeva’s parents, June and Barry, Steenkamp, told the Pretoria News that they were aware of the hearing. June, however, did not want to comment further.

Koen said they were notified about it by the Department of Correctional Services. Pistorius said that he had completed all possible programmes in prison and thus qualified for parole. Read more.

Radio station HOT 102.7FM is mourning the death of renowned broadcaster Mark Pilgrim. The station said Pilgrim enjoyed a long and distinguished radio and television career, which culminated in him finding his “spiritual home” at HOT 102.7FM, where he produced and anchored the award-winning Mark Pilgrim Show from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 12pm. Managing director of HOT 102.7FM Lloyd Madurai said they were devastated by Mark’s death, and that he had left an enormous hole in the HOT family, as well as the broader radio industry.

Read more. And in the sports world, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his side's performance “unprofessional” after their worst league loss since 1931 on Sunday, 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. “The result is quite obvious. It's unprofessional,” said Ten Hag whose side had been riding high a week ago after winning the League Cup final against Newcastle United, with talk of them making a late push for the Premier League title.