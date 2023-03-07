IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 7 Durban - In our top story, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Sputla Ramokgopa as the minister of electricity. Ramaphosa also announced ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as deputy president of the country.

Ramokgopa was a senior official in the presidency in charge of infrastructure projects. The announcement brought to an end speculation who would occupy the newly created post to deal with the electricity crisis. "The Minister in the Presidency for Electricity will remain in office only for as long as it isnecessary to resolve the electricity crisis,“ said Ramaphosa.

Read more. Striking Wits University students who on Sunday marched to the house of the university’s vice-chancellor, Zeblon Vilakazi, have vowed to continue their protest until their demands against academic exclusion are met. The students continued their protest amid threats of legal action by the university.

On Monday, the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) announced it had acquired the legal support of Mabuza Attorneys, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, who will be representing their members against the institution, which has taken some of the student leaders to court. Despite a weekend spent in meetings between student leaders and the university’s management, students have rejected some of the concessions made by the university, with SRC member Thato Lebitso saying these were minor concessions that did not make significant changes to the plight of students who were still without accommodation and had yet to be registered weeks into the academic calendar. Read more.

And in the sports world, In a major boost for the Sharks, former All Black assistant coach John Plumtree is set for a dramatic return to the Shark Tank as the new head coach for the next United Rugby Championship (URC) season and beyond. In effect, Plumtree will be taking over from Sean Everitt, who parted ways from the Sharks in November last year. That prompted Director of Rugby Neil Powell to step in as acting coach but at the end of this season, he is to step back from coaching and start performing his role of director in earnest.

Read more. You know we love to end with a feel good story, Renault South Africa, in partnership with the Motus Imperial Trust, has donated the second of two fully equipped mini libraries that have been specially designed for use in junior schools in underprivileged areas. The library, which was handed over at the Sivuleleni Primary School in Soweto on 31 January, is intended to promote literacy and a love of reading in the formative early years of schooling.

And the need for facilities like these is more dire than ever. The first of the two mini libraries were handed over to the Ntethelelo Foundation in Alexandra on 26 January. Ntethelelo provides a haven for after-hours learning for girls from Grade R to Grade 6.

Founded in 2017, Ntethelelo uses applied drama techniques and various art methodologies to elicit dialogue about violence against women and girls and to promote meaningful social change. Read more.