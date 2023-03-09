IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 9 Durban - In our top story, Health minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko are on Thursday conducting site visits to health facilities affected by strikers, beginning with the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. On Wednesday evening, the province obtained a court interdict at the Johannesburg labour court against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) to stop its members from obstructing health services to patients.

Media personality Gareth Cliff has weighed in on the Wits university protest, slamming protesting students - some of whom have called for the implementation of free education, saying his tax money will not pay for anyone’s education and he did not care about anyone’s education as it was not his responsibility. Cliff made the controversial statement on his show, CliffCentral which offers uncensored and unscripted opinions. Cliff added that he is upset at the thought that his tax money is being used to pay off someone else’s education.

And in the sports world, Stubborn Dondol Stars FC continued their giant-killing escapades as they dispatched the wasteful Premier Soccer League side, AmaZulu FC, from the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

The side from the amateur ranks knocked out AmaZulu by 5-4 in the penalty shoot-outs after playing to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Read more. You know we love to end with a feel good story, To celebrate and showcase the writing by Khoikhoi authors, and to educate the general population about Khoikhoi literature, the annual Khoikhoi Writers Festival is back and will take place at the Bertha House in Mowbray later this month. This year’s activities will see book discussions by Susan Meiring, Deidre Jantjies and Toroga Denver, as well as writing workshops for those starting their writer’s journey, and sales of books and related merchandise.

“The annual Khoikhoi xoa-aon // audi or writers festival takes place on March 25 at Bertha House in Mowbray, Hui!Gaes or Cape Town on the lands of the Gorinaiqua Khoikhoi First people, from 10am to 4pm.” Read more.