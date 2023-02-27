Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 27

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
A total of R270 million has been pumped into upgrades in Standerton, Mpumalanga, in a project by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).
The initiative has created more than 270 jobs. According to Sanral, the upgrade of the R23 started in 2021 and is due to be completed in April.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), has urged communities to heed the warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and disaster management teams across the country.
Although the weather service indicated that tropical cyclone Freddy will have a very localised and limited impact on South Africa in the coming days.
Dlamini Zuma urged all South Africans to be cautious as rains were still expected in some parts of the country.
