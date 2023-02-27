Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 27

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

A total of R270 million has been pumped into upgrades in Standerton, Mpumalanga, in a project by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).

The initiative has created more than 270 jobs. According to Sanral, the upgrade of the R23 started in 2021 and is due to be completed in April.

For more on this, read here.