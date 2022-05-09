Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 9

IOL NEWS · Daioly IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Police revealed the suspect who disarmed a cop and killed three people at the New Somerset Hospital on Saturday night is a former officer. The shocking shooting incident happened on the second floor of the surgical ward, where Sea Point SAPS officer, Constable Donay Phillips, was guarding an injured man he had brought to hospital for treatment. Two patients were killed instantly while Constable Phillips died from a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning. According to the Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, the shooter is a former cop from Hopefield who was dismissed in 2006/7.

For more on this story read here. Eddie Nketiah boosted Arsenal's bid to finish in the Premier League's top four with a brace in their 2-1 win against Leeds as the Yorkshire club dropped into the relegation zone after Everton's 2-1 victory at Leicester on Sunday. While second placed Manchester City waited for their chance to go three points clear of leaders Liverpool with a win against Newcastle later on Sunday, the focus in the day's early games was on the top four and the relegation battle.

Nketiah netted twice in the first 10 minutes at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta's side earned their fourth successive win. Leeds had skipper Luke Ayling sent off and, although Diego Llorente got one back, it was too little, too late for Jesse Marsch's strugglers. Fourth placed Arsenal are four points clear of fifth placed Tottenham, with three games left for both teams in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish. Read here for more on this.

The sky's the limit for Transnet National Port Authority’s Maritime Service head Rufus Lekala, who this month graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Studies from UKZN. Born in a small village called Kutupu in Limpopo, Lekala's career in the maritime sector started at the erstwhile Cape Technikon in 1995 when he was thrown a lifeline by Transnet in the form of a bursary to pursue a Diploma in Maritime Studies after a five-year stint as a taxi driver in Mamelodi, Pretoria. He is currently reading for a Master of Commerce in Maritime Studies through UKZN. His study focuses on the impact of changing container vessel sizes on ports and he is exploring the cascading effects from the perspective of the South African complementary container ports system in Durban, Ngqura and Cape Town.