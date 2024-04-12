‘Dedicated’ medical doctor among five who collected Powerball jackpot winnings

Five people who won millions of rands in the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpot from the April 5 draw, have claimed their prize. According to National Lottery Ithuba three people shared the R131 million PowerBall jackpot, each person walking away with a staggering R44,762,152.47.

The other two people shared the Powerball Plus jackpot and bagged R17,372,610.60 each. “This exceptional outcome highlights the inclusive spirit of the National Lottery, touching lives across the nation’s diverse spectrum,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. WINNER 1:

Sharing some of the winner’s stories, a woman who won the Powerball jackpot played via the FNB banking app. She played the same numbers for eight years after initially selecting them through the Quick Pick method, Ithuba said in a statement. Her winning ticket cost her R15.

"This win is a dream come true, enabling me to spend more time with my loved ones.“ WINNER 2: The second winner of the Powerball jackpot is a 35-year-old male who plans to continue working even though he is R44million richer.

“My message to other people out there, is that if you don’t play you can’t win.” WINNER 3: The third and final winner of the Powerball jackpot intends to leverage his windfall for philanthropic efforts.

He spent R37,50 on his winning ticket. He looks forward to enhancing his contributions to charity. WINNER 4:

One of the winners of the R17m Powerball Plus jackpot is a “dedicated” general practioner and will not quit his day job. Ithuba says he plans to renovate his house which he’s been yearning to do for a while now, and give some of his winnings to a church. WINNER 5:

The other PowerBall Plus winner shared that he plays the Lottery every second week, and that the most he has ever won is R70.00. He selected his numbers through a Quick Pick method with a R7,50 wager. “I checked the draw results online and when I found out that I had the winning numbers, I could not sleep at all that night.”

Speaking about the multiple jackpot wins Mabuza said: "Creating five multi-millionaires in one draw underscores the National Lottery’s role as a beacon of hope and prosperity for South Africans. “This remarkable event not only changes the lives of the winners but also illustrates the diverse reach of the lottery, affirming its role in uniting and uplifting our nation.” The winning tickets were purchased through banking platforms such as FNB, Standard Bank, and Absa, and the National Lottery’s e-commerce platform.