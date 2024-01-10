‘Don’t drink and drive’: Mpumalanga appeals to ANC faithful streaming into province to respect road rules

As the African National Congress (ANC) gears up for its massive 112th birthday celebrations this weekend in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, provincial traffic authorities are appealing for caution on the roads. Reports indicate that most places of accommodation in the city are already fully booked ahead of the upcoming weekend activities.

“This augers well for tourism and many small businesses in and around the city of Mbombela,” said Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi. However, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has appealed to motorists who will be heading to the provincial capital city for the celebrations to obey the rules of the road, and to avoid deaths and injuries from vehicle crashes. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe. Picture: Supplied "We are excited to welcome visitors and party members to the place of the rising sun. However, we want them to be safe on the road. This will only happen when they obey the rules, not drinking and driving, ensuring the roadworthiness of (vehicles) along with resting sufficiently, particularly when doing long trips," said Shongwe.

He highlighted that Mpumalanga’s festive road safety campaign is still being fully implemented on roads in the province, because besides the governing party celebrations, more people are also travelling as schools are re-opening next week. "Our law enforcement will be on extreme alert this weekend to respond to any eventuality," said Shongwe. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied The annual ANC birthday celebrations will culminate in the presentation of the January 8 Statement by president of the ruling party, Cyril Ramaphosa.