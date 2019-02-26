Dr Sipho Kabane has been formally appointed chief executive officer and registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes. PHOTO: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Sipho Kabane has been formally appointed chief executive officer and registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes after acting in the position for a year, the organisation said on Tuesday. The CMS is an autonomous statutory body created by parliament to regulate medical schemes in South Africa.

"The appointment of Dr Kabane comes at a critical time in the history of the CMS, and it is our belief that it will help to bring stability to the organisation”, chairperson Dr Clarence Mini said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the CMS suspended its head of investigations pending the outcome of a probe into allegations of corruption.

Kabane said the entity had its work cut out to ensure that the interests of the members of medical schemes were protected and had a big role to play in the country’s transition to the provision of universal health cover for all.

African News Agency (ANA)