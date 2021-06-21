Dr Survé says Independent Media and ANA will tell the story of China’s rise

Pretoria – Sekunjalo Investment Holdings Chairperson and Independent Media Executive Chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Asian party celebrates its centenary. “It is my pleasure to be able to convey the congratulations and say a few words on behalf of the Sekunjalo group and Independent Media. I am truly delighted to send my sincere congratulations to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping, as well as to the CPC Central Committee on the party’s 100th anniversary,” said Survé during a virtual celebration hosted by the Chinese embassy.

“We take note of its glorious history and great achievement China has made over this time. Historically, China has experienced some hard times. However, the CPC has led the Chinese people to enjoy remarkable benefits from the forward-thinking development of politics, economy, society and many other fields.” The media mogul and philanthropist said there has also been numerous other contributions to the worldwide fight against imperialism and colonialism “as well as the excellent vision of building a cohesive community which has at its core a shared future for mankind”. He said China has admirably tackled the plethora of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and is now making progress in its economic development.

“During the fight against Covid-19, the CPC and its leadership played a significant role, also extending humanitarian assistance to other countries by timeously sharing anti-pandemic experience as well as providing life-saving technology and materials. For this, we are thankful,” said Survé. “Part of the success against the pandemic is the role the media has played in sharing the truth of what is going on in China and in Africa. To ensure this is maintained, I believe the international community should strengthen solidarity and join hands to continue fighting the pandemic through information and knowledge.” Survé said the raging pandemic has made it clear that countries around the world are increasingly becoming a community, with a shared future in which together “we have a stake in each other’s success”.

“No country is an island at this time. It is therefore more imperative than ever for countries to deepen anti-pandemic co-operation for the benefit of all mankind. Bearing testimony to this approach, South Africa and China, through the leadership of the CPC and the African National Congress (ANC) have together achieved fruitful co-operation in many areas,” he said. “Yet there is a lot more for South Africa to learn from China, such as infrastructure development and technological advancement. As someone that has been to China almost 20 times, over the past plus or minus decade or so, I have seen for myself the technological advancement and the infrastructure development” As China is the world’s second largest economy, and the largest contributor to global growth, Survé said the Asian giant’s economic development and impressive story offer much-needed material for the world’s media corporations to share and highlight across Africa.

Survé said as one of the largest English newspaper groups on the African continent, the Independent Media Group and the African News Agency (ANA) will play a leading role in bridging the information gap in telling the story of Chinese development and progress to the South African audience. “We hope to be of service in this regard, too, with our Chinese partners that are in Independent Media and the African News Agency,” said Survé. “As one of the largest English newspaper groups on the African continent, we will stay true to our duty of bridging the information gap in South Africa and stand as a mouthpiece for the sharing of knowledge and better communication in the world and from all corners of the globe to Africa’s people, and in the process, conveying a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of Africa and China.”

In conclusion, Survé again sent congratulations to Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong, who was hosting the event. “Once again, our heartfelt congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC this year. Long may it continue to lead China to an even brighter future in which it makes an even greater contribution to human society and our development.” China’s ruling party, founded in July 1921 in Shanghai, has supported numerous African liberation movements, including South Africa’s now-governing ANC during its fight against apartheid.