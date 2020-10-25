1 622 new Covid-19 cases in SA as Nelson Mandela Bay officials warn of second wave

Cape Town - South Africa on Sunday recorded a total of 715 868 confirmed Covid-19 cases, an increase of 1622 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 697 939 with 19 997 new tests conducted since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in statement on Sunday. “Regrettably, we report 24 Covid-19 related deaths today. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 968. Of the 24 deaths reported today, 5 occurred in the past 48 hours. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said. South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 646 170 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,3%. Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Acting Mayor Councillor Thsonono Buyeye has called on residents to act responsibly as new Covid-19 infections have increased at an alarming rate indicating a second wave of infections upon the city.

The mayor said it was shocking and worrying to learn that on Thursday, 22 October 2020, there were 730 confirmed cases in the city. The number has jumped from 379 active cases which were recorded on Monday.

“In just one week, we have seen a huge jump in the numbers... We have noted with concern all these social gatherings and we believe they have played a role in this increase. On Thursday alone we recorded 211 new cases,” said Buyeye.

NMBM Disaster Management Chairperson Shane Brown emphasised that all the signs indicated that a second wave of infections was upon the City.

“We have a second wave with us already. People are not complying, people are out partying and not observing the regulations. We have warned everyone including businesses, reminding them that the virus is still with us and they need to ensure that regulations are followed. We have seen adverts of social events and notified the South African Police Service, Metro Police and the Department of Labour to enforce the law. We are monitoring the situation but all the signs are there that this is the second wave upon us.”

On Sunday the Health Ministry figures indicated a total of 93 986 confirmed cases in the Eastern Cape and 3552 deaths.

More than 42.76 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 150 560​ have died, according to the latest Reuters tally.

